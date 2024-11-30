Suborna Mustafa barred from flying

Actress and former parliament member Suborna Mustafa has been stopped at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, preventing her from travelling to Bangkok for medical treatment. The incident occurred in the morning today, Saturday. A source from Suborna Mustafa’s family confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

The source stated that Suborna Mustafa was accompanied by her husband director Badrul Anam Saud. After arriving at the airport, the two of them completed their check-in and immigration procedures. Then they were waiting at the lounge to board the aircraft.