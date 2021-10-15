'The Call': Connecting with the past to change the present

Both having tragic upbringings, they work together to change their fate. 1999 was the year Seo-Yeon lost her father and Young-Sook may be able to prevent her father’s death. That’s why she asks her friend from the past to rewrite her own history and reset her reality. All goes as plan and happiness returns to Seo-Yeon's life along with her father. Meanwhile, she also learns that Young-Sook will get killed by her stepmother, who thinks she is possessed and tries various exorcism techniques on her. As a good friend, she decides to warn her about it. While she manages to rescue Young Sook from death, she accidentally unleashes a pandora's box of death. Seo-Yeon is now tasked to save her family from the horrors of the past. Will she be able to save them? Watch it to find out.

Director Lee Chung-Hyun, who makes his feature film debut with this film, builds a world that’s both familiar and foreign to us which makes the end product both intriguing and chilling. It’s rare that a thriller is able to do anything super innovative these days, which makes The Call all the more delightful, in a dark demented way. Time-travel thrillers aren’t exactly new but what sets 'The Call' apart is how it breaks the code of the genre and alters some unwritten rules. The combination of the time travel concept with the thriller components really works, despite all the ways, it could potentially go wrong. While we are used to time-travel tropes like how a single minor change in the timeline causes a ripple effect, 'The Call' demonstrates this in a visually stunning manner, while also giving us a peek into Korea’s tradition of how it deals with exorcism.