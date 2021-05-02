‘The Father’, a movie that leaves your heart aching eternally

The movie begins with a father’s confused state of mind, a dementia patient, slipping through his memories and expectations. A part of him still rejects to be vulnerable, in a complete denial state while another part fears to lose the only loved ones. A third part is his own defence mechanism that tries to alter the situation in its own way as coping strategy.

‘The father’, Anthony (screen name) , lost himself a long ago. He no longer knows who he is or who he was. He misses his dead daughter and fears the living one may leave him. The daughter wants to go to Paris to live with his boyfriend. He tries to stop her. His finest refined reason for her was, “You in Paris. You are not going to do that, are you? I mean wake up. They don’t even speak English.” When she leaves the father in a nursing home, he made up a complete opposite situation. He imagines she no longer wanted to leave him and lived with him instead in London.

Those made-up-in-the-head situations are actually the possibilities he thought of for himself. That his daughter might not leave him in London or could move her father in to live with her, her boyfriend could also come to live with them in London and such possibilities.