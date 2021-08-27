‘The Good Doctor’ Freddie Highmore feels blessed to be safe

Elaborating on the Covid episodes in ‘The Good Doctor’ Season 4, he said, “In terms of what we were trying to achieve from the first two episodes of this season with regard to telling the story of our doctors going through the pandemic. The most important thing for all of us was really to pay tribute to the real-life health care professionals, and frontline workers who have been going through some incredibly tough times that is hard to imagine.”

He added, “We only play doctors on television. We only pretend to do it, and it really has put that into perspective their true genuine heroism. And so, it would’ve felt wrong to not refer and use this opportunity to pay tribute to them.”