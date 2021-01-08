‘The Guest’: Humanity against spirits

The characters

Kim Jae-Wook takes on the priest’s role, named Choi Yoon. Cynical and cold, this priest specialises in exorcisms and was chosen to do so because of his strong determination and will against evil with a traumatic childhood experience. He might play for the good guys, however, that doesn’t build him all that friendly. Also, he prefers to go at it alone and is reluctant to get involved in different people’s lives. In the teaser of ‘The Guest’, he commands a demon to go back to hell as scenes of people with signs of possession are shown.

Then there is Yoon Hwa-Pyung played by Kim Dong-Wook, who has both shamanistic and psychic abilities. Which are certainly helpful in his mission to seek out those who are possessed and chase out the ghosts from their human hosts. Coincidentally, he also had a traumatic childhood experience that burdened him with a darkness in his heart. His character lives a relatively normal life at least on the outside. Maybe he adjusted better as he comes from a generational shaman family. Despite his “normal life,” he’s been attempting to find an evil spirit that lives within the past and the present together with his psychic abilities.

And last but certainly not least is Kang Gil-Young played by Jung Eun-Chae, who’s a hard-hitting detective, whose energy and dedication to her cases exposes her to the physical danger that even makes veteran male detectives flinch. While she doesn’t initially believe in the supernatural, through her association with the two male leads she starts to fear the unknown and get more involved with the priest and the psychic, and fight supernaturally-related crime.

Kim Dong-Wook, Kim Jae-Wook, and Jung Eun-Chae, the three main characters deliver very believable performances that work perfectly with their individual characters. Each of them has their own personal vendetta against this supremely wicked spirit and together, they’ll look for Sohn (The Guest) a term utilised by Hwa-Pyung’s hometown to refer to people possessed by evil spirits, particularly those haunted by Park Il Do.