‘The Witch’s Diner’ fulfills your wishes, but with a deal

In the first episode of the drama which aired on 26 July 2021, Hee-ra prepares a plate of foie gras for a customer, whose most ardent desire is to win the lottery, so that he may become a father and husband who can provide for his family even though he doesn’t work hard or stay beside his family when they need him. Ignoring several red flags, the man greedily eats the foie gras, and the next time he clutches a lottery ticket as the lucky numbers get called, his dream comes true. But then his nightmare begins, as he starts to lose his sight. For this meal, the price turned out to be his eyes. Despite this cold opening, the first episode shows us how greed is nothing but misery.

Similarly, in every story of the customers, there are lots of life lessons that are served. It also powerfully gives the message that we all have the freedom and decision to choose the things we want in life. And that’s why every decision of our life should be carefully thought about because even very small decisions might change our lives in a way that we might regret later.