Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worsens, shifted to ICU

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital late Friday night after the 85-year-old's health deteriorated, hospital sources said on Saturday.

Chatterjee, who had tested coronavirus positive on 5 October, was suffering from several comorbidities. He was immediately shifted to an ICU for close monitoring.

A day after his COVID-19 test on 5 October gave positive report, he was admitted to the hospital but in a stable condition.