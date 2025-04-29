Suborna Mustafa, Apu Biswas, 17 other artists accused in attempted murder case

Actress Suborna Mustafa, Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, and more than a dozen others have been named as accused in a case filed over an attempted murder during the July uprising, along with ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

A court in Dhaka ordered the police to record the attempted murder case on Monday.

Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhatara Police Station, said they received a copy of the court order on Tuesday and are taking actions accordingly.