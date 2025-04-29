Suborna Mustafa, Apu Biswas, 17 other artists accused in attempted murder case
Actress Suborna Mustafa, Apu Biswas, Nipun Akter, and more than a dozen others have been named as accused in a case filed over an attempted murder during the July uprising, along with ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
A court in Dhaka ordered the police to record the attempted murder case on Monday.
Mazharul Islam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhatara Police Station, said they received a copy of the court order on Tuesday and are taking actions accordingly.
In March, a certain Enamul Haque applied to file a case at the chief metropolitan magistrate’s (CMM) court in Dhaka, accusing Sheikh Hasina and 283 others. As the court ordered to record the case, the police are proceeding accordingly, said sub-inspector Sujon Haque of the Bhatara police station.
While talking to Prothom Alo around 4:45 pm on Tuesday, he confirmed that the list of accused includes Meher Afroz Shaon, Nusrat Faria, Zayed Khan, Ashna Habib Bhabna, and Azizul Haque, among others.
“A total of 17 actors have been named in the case. Detailed information will be available once the complaint is formally recorded at the police station,” he said.
Recently, a case has been filed against actor Iresh Zaker, accusing him of involvement in the killing of BNP activist Mahfuz Alam during a shootout in Mirpur amid the anti-discrimination movement.