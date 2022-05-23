'We don’t lack talent, just there is no communication'

How much has this involvement with the agency pushed you towards your dreams and goals regarding content creation?

After being signed up with them I learnt about their strategy and the knowledge they have about the Hollywood industry. I didn’t have those knowledge before. I feel that there are a lot of creative people in our country but we lack networking. Many of us don’t have that access.

We have brilliant script writers, amazing stories and excellent directors here. But, this information needs to reach other industries across the world. Now when they have taken notice, it means we have that scope now. They are connecting me with people from the top industries around. And because of that I am getting work.

What we lack here actually is that access. We have no lacking of talent but we don’t have the connections. This is exactly what that agency has done and I found it wonderful. Plus, they are so helpful. They will remain this helpful throughout my whole career.

To me if feels like this will be beneficial for our entire industry. Because, when I’ll receive those foreign projects, no matter whether the shooting is done inside the country or not, I’ll always try to include as much local crew as possible.

All the Bangladeshi artistes and musicians we have are the ones that will be working in those projects as far as possible. I want our industry to learn from this opportunity, to whatever extent possible. This is a goal of mine.

This actually became possible when my short film ‘Moshari’ won the award at Atlanta Film Festival. Different agencies started contacting me, only after that. In fact, it is not possible to contact them on your own, neither is there any option to apply.