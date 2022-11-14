Ekushey Padak winner dance maestro Golam Mostofa no more

Aside from his successful career as a dance pioneer in Bangladesh, Khan established his dance institution Benuka Lalitakala Kendra in 1980.
State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid expressed shock and deep grief at the death of the dance icon.
Khalid also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and extended his heartfelt sympathy to Khan’s family.
Golam Mostafa Khan had contributed significantly to the development of dance in Bangladesh through the creation of the Benuka Lalitkala Kendra, he said.
Khan received Ekushey Padak in 2020, Shilpakala Academy Medal in 2016. Apart from these, he received several more acclaimed awards for his special contribution to dance, while many of his disciples established themselves as successful dancers at home and abroad.
"Benukar Sur," "Tin Surey Gantha," and "Roktolal Ohongkar'' are some of his popular theatrical dance creations.
Khan is survived by his wife and three daughters.