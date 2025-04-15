Harvey Weinstein New York retrial for sex crimes to begin

Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein faces a retrial starting Tuesday, on rape and sex assault charges for which a previous verdict was overturned, forcing survivors who helped fire up the “MeToo” movement to testify against him once again.

Weinstein’s 2017 conviction by a jury was overturned seven years later by an appeals court that ruled the way witnesses were handled in the original New York trial was unlawful.

The voiding of the jury’s verdict by the New York Court of Appeals was a setback to survivors of the movement against sexual violence and the promotion of justice for survivors.

The onetime Miramax studio boss will be in court for the sexual assault of former production assistant Mimi Haleyi in 2006, the rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013, and a new count for an alleged sexual assault in 2006 at a hotel in Manhattan. Haleyi and Mann testified in the earlier trial, sharing graphic testimony of their interactions with Weinstein.

The new trial, expected to last up to six weeks in a Manhattan criminal court, begins Tuesday with jury selection, which could take five days, according to Judge Curtis Farber.

Weinstein, 73, said he hopes the case will be judged with “fresh eyes,” more than seven years after investigations by the New York Times and the New Yorker led to his spectacular downfall and a global backlash against predatory abusers.

Weinstein is serving a 16-year prison sentence after being convicted on separate charges in California in 2023 for raping and assaulting a European actor a decade prior.