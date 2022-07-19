CID to probe businessman Nasir’s case against Pori Moni

Nasir filed the case against Pori and two of her friends on 6 July. The court fixed Monday as the date to pass an order in this case after recording the plaintiff’s statement, said Anwarul Kabir Babu, additional public prosecutor of the court.
Other accused in the case are Fatema Tuz Jannat Boney and Zunayed Bogdadi Jimmy alias Jim.
According to the complaint, Pori and her friends were alcoholics. They used to visit famous clubs, get drunk and take liquor in parcels without making payment by threatening to file fake cases using their connection with police.
On the night of 9 June, 2021, Pori and her associates went to Dhaka Boat Club in Savar after 12.00am and got drunk as usual. Before leaving around 1.00 am Pori asked the plaintiff to sit with her for a while.
At one point she tried to seduce Nasir and take a bottle of liquor as a parcel for free which the plaintiff denied.
After that Pori Moni started assaulting him verbally and threw a serving glass and phone at Nasir, hurting him on the head and chest. They also threatened to beat and kill Nasir, he said in the statement.
Later, to cover up the incident she filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar police station on charges of rape and murder attempts.