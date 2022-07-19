CID to probe businessman Nasir’s case against Pori Moni

On the night of 9 June, 2021, Pori and her associates went to Dhaka Boat Club in Savar after 12.00am and got drunk as usual. Before leaving around 1.00 am Pori asked the plaintiff to sit with her for a while.

At one point she tried to seduce Nasir and take a bottle of liquor as a parcel for free which the plaintiff denied.

After that Pori Moni started assaulting him verbally and threw a serving glass and phone at Nasir, hurting him on the head and chest. They also threatened to beat and kill Nasir, he said in the statement.

Later, to cover up the incident she filed a case against Nasir and two others with Savar police station on charges of rape and murder attempts.