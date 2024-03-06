'Luckiest' Oppenheimer biographer rooting for Oscar wins

Kai Bird has just returned from the Jaipur literature festival, where he signed countless copies of his two-decade-old book for hundreds of young Indians who all watched the film "Oppenheimer."

"American Prometheus," Bird's Pulitzer-winning biography of the father of the atomic bomb, was the basis for the $1 billion-grossing global smash hit movie that is tipped to dominate the Oscars on Sunday.

"It's really an astonishing phenomenon," Bird told AFP.

"I'm probably the luckiest biographer on the planet," he added.

Christopher Nolan's drama was the fourth attempt to adapt Bird and Martin Sherwin's 720-page opus about J. Robert Oppenheimer -- the man who was hailed as an American hero, before being publicly humiliated just a few years later.

Previous efforts had failed to convince Hollywood studio bosses, who found the material too difficult, controversial or complicated, explained Bird.

"I'm actually glad in retrospect, because Nolan came along. And he did something, I think, that is quite special," he said.

