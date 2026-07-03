Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce married ahead of NY celebration, report says

Pop music megastar Taylor Swift and National Football League player Travis Kelce are married, the New York Post's Page Six reported on Thursday, citing multiple unnamed sources amid preparations for an expected celebration at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The couple, both 36, exchanged vows in front of a "tiny group of loved ones," the media outlet said. It did not say when or where the nuptials took place, though it noted Swift's private jet recently spent time in Nashville, the city where she lived early in her career.

Swift's publicist did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Reuters could not confirm the Page Six report.

As workers scrambled to prepare Madison Square Garden earlier Thursday for what was expected to be a lavish celebration for the superstars, the pair showed some support for New York: The singer's publicity team said on Thursday that Kelce and Swift had donated USD 26 million to several charities in the city and elsewhere this week.