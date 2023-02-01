Ex-chairman spreading propaganda to make commission controversial

The former chairman said your understanding of land and river-related laws is poor. Being influenced by someone and with little understanding, you are doing many things.

As a government official, I have worked on land in different areas of the country. I have worked on the laws of the river and land and environment. I have studied at reputed universities in the world. I have adequate knowledge for work. Our family has been zemindars for three generations.

Our family has a lot of land. I look after those. He shouldn't make such a comment about me. There is no scope to be influenced by anyone. Rather, the former chairman is spreading propaganda to make the current commission controversial in the interest of some NGOs.