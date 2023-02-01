Ex-chairman spreading propaganda to make commission controversial

When the current list will be finalised and published?
The corrected list of three districts has been submitted to us. When the list of 48 districts will be submitted to us, we will publish after scrutiny. There is no compulsion to post the primary list on the website. If incorrect information is given, we have to take responsibility. How did the former chairman come to know whose names are on the primary list or not? How could he realise that we are going to protect anyone? He is no longer in the commission. How could he obtain our information?
There is an allegation that eviction of grabbers has decreased after you became chairman. You don't go to the field to know the condition of rivers.
We are trying to ensure that nobody is harassed in the name of evicting river grabbers as the course of the river changes. When the river dries, many poor people make temporary houses to live in. I don't want to identify them as grabbers and make offenders. After I took over as chairman, the eviction drive was not halted. Rather the eviction drive is going on effectively and properly.
The former chairman said your understanding of land and river-related laws is poor. Being influenced by someone and with little understanding, you are doing many things.
As a government official, I have worked on land in different areas of the country. I have worked on the laws of the river and land and environment. I have studied at reputed universities in the world. I have adequate knowledge for work. Our family has been zemindars for three generations.
Our family has a lot of land. I look after those. He shouldn't make such a comment about me. There is no scope to be influenced by anyone. Rather, the former chairman is spreading propaganda to make the current commission controversial in the interest of some NGOs.
You are discharging duties simultaneously as chairman of a private development organisation as well as the river protection commission. The former chairman alleged that this is a violation of law.
I do not take any honorarium although I am in charge of a private development organisation. Moreover, I have taken permission from the government. What is wrong with the former chairman?
*This interview, originally published in Prothom Alo print and online editions, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam