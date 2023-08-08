Bangladesh may see less rain over 72 hours

Bangladesh may see less rain over the next 72 hours (starting from 9:00 am Tuesday), according to the Meteorological Department’s weather forecast
“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind are likely to occur at most places in the country with moderately heavy to very heavy falls in places,” the Met Office said in their regular bulletin on Tuesday.
The highest, 268 mm, rainfall was recorded in Bandarban in 24 hours till 6:00 am on Tuesday.
Day and night temperatures may remain nearly unchanged across the country, the weather forecast added.
Meanwhile, monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong over the North Bay.