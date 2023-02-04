13 die as wildfires rip through south-central Chile

Dozens of raging wildfires in Chile claimed at least thirteen lives and torched some 14,000 hectares (35,000 acres), authorities reported on Friday, as a summer heatwave sweeps across the southern hemisphere country.

Eleven people, including a firefighter, had died in the town of Santa Juana in Biobio, a region some 310 miles (500 km) south of capital Santiago, local authorities said.

The minister of agriculture also reported an emergency-support helicopter in the southern region of La Araucania had crashed, killing the pilot and a mechanic.