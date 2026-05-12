Rajshahi Botanical Garden likely to become 'Rajshahi Bird Park'
Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has taken an initiative to rename the Rajshahi Botanical Garden as "Rajshahi Bird Park" as part of a broader plan to modernise and reorganise the recreational facility.
The proposal is now awaiting approval from the ministry of livestock and relevant authorities.
The park, formerly known as Rajshahi Central Park and Zoo, was renamed Rajshahi Botanical Garden in 2023. RCC officials said the latest initiative aims to transform the facility into a bird-focused sanctuary with improved environmental and recreational features.
Currently, only a limited number of animals remain in the park, including two gharials, spotted deer and around a 100 pigeons.
Officials said maintaining a traditional zoo has become increasingly difficult due to space limitations and rising maintenance costs.
According to RCC sources, the park spreads over nearly 33 acres. However, construction of various facilities over the years, including the Bangabandhu Novotheatre and a resort, has reduced the available space for wildlife conservation activities.
Officials said the proposed bird park will include bird sanctuaries, nesting facilities and colourful bird species to attract visitors and create a more eco-friendly environment.
Veterinary Surgeon of RCC Farhad Uddin said a letter has already been sent to the ministry of livestock seeking approval and project allocation for the proposed transformation.
"If the ministry approves the proposal, renovation work will begin in phases. We plan to establish bird sanctuaries, create nesting facilities and introduce 10 to 15 species of birds," he said.
Farhad said the park currently has 129 deer, exceeding its carrying capacity.
According to Forest Department guidelines, one deer requires at least 500 square feet of space, while the existing enclosure can accommodate around 80 deer.
He said RCC plans to relocate or sell some excess deer through official procedures with Forest Department approval.
"The deer will only be provided for rearing and conservation purposes. They cannot be slaughtered under any circumstances," he added.
According to RCC officials, the Jalalabad Para Commando Unit in Sylhet has requested five deer for a proposed animal sanctuary.
Of them, two deer would be purchased at the government-fixed price of Tk 50,000 each, while three have been sought as donation.
The park also houses two gharials - a male named Gorai and a female named Padma. Earlier this year, the female gharial laid eggs, but the eggs could not be preserved after they fell into the pond unnoticed.
Farhad said authorities are now taking additional precautions to ensure proper monitoring and conservation support in the future.
Established in 1972, the park was developed gradually with lakes, artificial hills, flower gardens and various species of animals and birds collected from home and abroad. Over the decades, it became one of the city's popular recreational spots.
At different times, the zoo housed tigers, lions, bears, camels and hyenas. However, many animals gradually disappeared over the years due to natural deaths and management challenges.
RCC officials expressed hope that the proposed transformation into a bird park will help create a more sustainable, attractive and conservation-oriented recreational facility for visitors in Rajshahi.