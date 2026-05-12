Rajshahi Botanical Garden likely to become 'Rajshahi Bird Park'

Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has taken an initiative to rename the Rajshahi Botanical Garden as "Rajshahi Bird Park" as part of a broader plan to modernise and reorganise the recreational facility.

The proposal is now awaiting approval from the ministry of livestock and relevant authorities.

The park, formerly known as Rajshahi Central Park and Zoo, was renamed Rajshahi Botanical Garden in 2023. RCC officials said the latest initiative aims to transform the facility into a bird-focused sanctuary with improved environmental and recreational features.