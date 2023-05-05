Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Dhaka, neighbouring areas

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
EarthquakeRepresentational image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 struck Bangladesh early Friday, said the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake struck at 5:57 am, said meteorologist Muhammad Abul Kalam Mullick.

According to USGS, the epicentre of the quake of magnitude 4.3 was 14 km east-southeast of Dohar, Dhaka.

Besides, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), said a Reuters report.

EMSC earlier pegged the quake located 14 km (8.7 miles) northeast of Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka at a magnitude of 5.2.

No loss of lives or casualty was reported as of filing of this report.

Read more from Environment
Post Comment