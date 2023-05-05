Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 strikes Dhaka, neighbouring areas

According to USGS, the epicentre of the quake of magnitude 4.3 was 14 km east-southeast of Dohar, Dhaka.

Besides, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), said a Reuters report.

EMSC earlier pegged the quake located 14 km (8.7 miles) northeast of Bangladesh’s capital city Dhaka at a magnitude of 5.2.

No loss of lives or casualty was reported as of filing of this report.