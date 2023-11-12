How campaigners' slayings hurt environmental protection in Colombia

Darkness had descended on Colombia's southern Putumayo province one February night last year when gunfire roared through the air, shattering the peaceful dusk.

Villagers attending a meeting scattered and fled. Leidy Mendoza watched in horror nearby as her teenage son rushed to save his five-year-old brother, who ran off when the shooting started.

"Hit the floor!" Mendoza shouted as bullets slammed into the buildings. But it was too late – one hit her oldest boy's leg.

Mendoza, a former fighter for the now-disbanded Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) guerrillas, dragged her children back inside the house.

"I started screaming like a mad woman, 'help me, Jorge!'" Mendoza told Reuters. "I didn't know they'd killed him already."

Her husband, Jorge Santofimio, an environmentalist who led a network of tree nurseries across Colombia's Amazon region, was shot several times in the abdomen from close range and died instantly, according to at least three witnesses and Colombia's attorney general's office. His killing remains unsolved.

In response to Reuters questions about Santofimio's death and other killings, the Environment Ministry said conservationists are often targeted because their work poses a threat to illegal activities and acknowledged that environmental projects "can be affected and slowed down due to security risks."

Globally, at least 1,910 environmentalists were killed for their efforts to protect nature against business and criminal interests between 2012 and 2022, according to British advocacy group Global Witness. Last year, Colombia had the heaviest toll, 60 killings.

Colombia's government is working to protect environmentalists, Environment Minister Susana Muhamad told Reuters in an interview this month, describing each killing as a tragedy.

"In the past they were stigmatized," said Muhamad, who took office in August 2022 as part of Colombia's first left wing national government. She said environmentalists had often been painted as obstacles to development.

"Nobody deserves to die for safeguarding life," she said.

Reuters examined the aftermath of Santofimio's shooting and the murders of two other environmental activists – one in 2020 and 2021 – to assess the impact on their work to conserve and restore rainforest, as well as protect wildlife, drawing on testimony from three dozen sources, including activists, scientists, lenders, advocacy groups and government departments.

In interviews with Reuters, those people recounted how the attacks left conservation projects adrift, with conservationists withdrawing from environmental protection works because of fear of more violence. Security issues also caused delays to disbursements of funds, they said.

Municipal data from local environmental authorities and the Colombian Institute of Meteorology (IDEAM) also showed that in the year after each killing, deforestation at a local level was worse than national trends.

Any pause in conservation projects tipped the balance in favor of deforestation and destruction, environmentalists said.

"They keep logging without pause," said Armando Aroca, who now leads the network of tree nurseries that Santofimio headed. "They keep mining." Aroca didn't specify to whom he was referring.