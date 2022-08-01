Tiger couple gives birth to four more rare white cubs at Chittagong Zoo

With this the total number of tigers in Chittagong Zoo has reached 16 now, he said.

Earlier, on 19 July, 2018, Royal Bengal Tiger couple - Raj and Pori - had given birth to the country’s first white tiger cub that was named ‘Shubhra’.

“The cubs are drinking their mother’s milk and living with her inside the cage. Within seven days their sex can be identified,” said Shahadat Hossain Shuvo.