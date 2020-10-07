14m tonnes of microplastics on sea floor: Australian study

AFP
Sydney
Map showing ocean trenches up to 10 km deep where scientists found tiny shrimps which had ingested microplastics.
Map showing ocean trenches up to 10 km deep where scientists found tiny shrimps which had ingested microplastics.

The world's sea floor is littered with an estimated 14 million tonnes of microplastics, broken down from the masses of rubbish entering the oceans every year, according to Australia's national science agency.

The quantity of the tiny pollutants was 25 times greater than previous localised studies had shown, the agency said, calling it the first global estimate of sea-floor microplastics.

Advertisement

Researchers at the agency, known as CSIRO, used a robotic submarine to collect samples from sites up to 3,000 metres (9,850 feet) deep, off the South Australian coast.

"Our research found that the deep ocean is a sink for microplastics," principal research scientist Denise Hardesty said.

"We were surprised to observe high microplastic loads in such a remote location."

The scientists, who published their findings in peer-reviewed journal Frontiers in Marine Science, said areas with more floating rubbish generally had more microplastic fragments on the sea floor.

Advertisement

"Plastic pollution that ends up in the ocean deteriorates and breaks down, ending up as microplastics," study lead Justine Barrett said.

"The results show microplastics are indeed sinking to the ocean floor."

Hardesty called for urgent action to find solutions to marine plastic pollution, which affects ecosystems, wildlife and human health.

"Government, industry and the community need to work together to significantly reduce the amount of litter we see along our beaches and in our oceans," she said.

More News

Massive California wildfire scorches record 1mn acres

Firefighters from San Mateo create a fire line after a firing operation on the sidelines of the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, US on 3 October.

'Like wolves to Yellowstone': Tasmanian devils released on Australian mainland

This undated handout photo released by Aussie Ark on 1 October 2020 shows a staff member feeding a Tasmanian devil joey in mainland Australia. Tasmanian devils have been released into the wild on Australia's mainland 3,000 years after the feisty marsupials went extinct there, in what conservationists described on 5 October as a "historic" step.

Endangered masked finfoot of the Sundarbans

Endangered finfoot on a tree in the Sundarbans

'Dramatic' global rise in laws defending rights of nature

Trees are shrouded in smoke as forest fires are burning vast swaths of the Chaco region, near Cadete Pando, Paraguay, 1 October 2020.