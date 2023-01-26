River encroachers are politically powerful

The river encroachers are politically and administratively powerful. The rivers are being destroyed by illegal occupation, pollution and illegal sand extraction every day. The civic society has to play the role of the observer to put the administration under pressure to save the rivers. The local community and the beneficiaries have to play a significant role in this regard.

Speakers at a workshop organised by the Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA) at a restaurant in Chattogram on Wednesday made these remarks. BELA chief executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan chaired the programme.

Social workers and newspersons from different news media in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar and Feni took part in the workshop. The scenario regarding the illegal occupation and sand extraction in Karnaphuli, Halda, Sangu, Bakkhali, Kuhelika and Feni rivers in the Chattogram region was highlighted.