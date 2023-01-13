The politically powerful are destroying the environment: Rehman Sobhan

Agreeing with Professor Rehman Sobhan, Anu Mahmud said, if the environment has to be saved in this country, we have to fight with the powers. Pointing to three levels of such power, he said, at the first level there are certain powerful companies of the country. These companies are smuggling the country's wealth overseas. The second level comprises the government which is putting the environment at risk in the name of massive projects. But those companies have become even more powerful than the government. And at the third level are politically powerful zemindar-like persons who are destroying forests, encroaching rivers and putting the environment at risk.

Economist MM Akash said, the environment in the country is being destroyed because of three types of people. One type is greedy. The second type is unethical. And the third is politically powerful. They, separately and together, are destroying the country's environment and nature. He called upon the environmentalists to wage a greater political struggle against them.

Chief executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) Syeda Rizwana Hasan said, "We often hear --first development, then environment. But development that does not protect the environment, will not be sustainable. For example, there is no fog in this spot where we are holding this event today, yet the dust all around has created a fog-like haze. When this dust-laden air enters air bodies, it creates all sorts of ailments."

She call upon all working to protect the environment all over the country to work in an organised manner.