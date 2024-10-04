BMD forecasts light to moderate rain
Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00 am Friday as monsoon is active over Bangladesh, a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in the morning.
“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” it read.
According to the bulletin, monsoon trough runs through India’s Bihar, West Bengal and Assam to central part of Bangladesh.
Monsoon is active over Bangladesh and moderate to strong elsewhere over the North Bay. A low pressure area is likely to form over coastal areas of West Bengal and adjoining southwest Bangladesh during next 24 hours.
The day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.
Maximum rainfall for the last 24 hours till 6:00 am today was 72 mm at Aricha.