BMD forecasts light to moderate rain

Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at most places over the country in the next 24 hours commencing from 9:00 am Friday as monsoon is active over Bangladesh, a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in the morning.

“Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the country,” it read.