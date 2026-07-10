Five rivers still flowing above danger level; cautionary signal issued for seaports

Water levels in five rivers across Bangladesh remain above their danger marks, although the flood situation has improved slightly since Thursday. The number of rivers flowing above danger level has fallen from six to five.

However, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) says the flood outlook for the coming days will largely depend on rainfall patterns.

The information was released in the FFWC’s bulletin based on observations recorded at 9:00 am on Friday.

Meanwhile, local cautionary signal no. 3 has been advised for the seaports of Chattogram, Mongla, Payra and Cox’s Bazar.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, FFWC Executive Engineer Sardar Uday Raihan said the situation had improved somewhat compared with the previous day. However, future flooding will depend on how much rain falls in the country’s northeastern and southeastern regions, as well as upstream areas.