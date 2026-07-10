Five rivers still flowing above danger level; cautionary signal issued for seaports
Water levels in five rivers across Bangladesh remain above their danger marks, although the flood situation has improved slightly since Thursday. The number of rivers flowing above danger level has fallen from six to five.
However, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (FFWC) says the flood outlook for the coming days will largely depend on rainfall patterns.
The information was released in the FFWC’s bulletin based on observations recorded at 9:00 am on Friday.
Meanwhile, local cautionary signal no. 3 has been advised for the seaports of Chattogram, Mongla, Payra and Cox’s Bazar.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, FFWC Executive Engineer Sardar Uday Raihan said the situation had improved somewhat compared with the previous day. However, future flooding will depend on how much rain falls in the country’s northeastern and southeastern regions, as well as upstream areas.
According to the FFWC, water levels are currently above danger level at nine monitoring stations on five rivers.
The Sangu River in Bandarban is flowing 95 centimetres above the danger mark at the Bandarban station and 23 centimetres above at the Dohazari station.
The Matamuhuri River is flowing 47 centimetres above danger level at the Lama station and 32 centimetres above at the Chiringa station in Cox’s Bazar.
The Kushiyara River is 18 centimetres above danger level at the Markuli station in Sunamganj and 10 centimetres above at the Fenchuganj station in Sylhet.
The Manu River is flowing 35 centimetres above danger level at the Manu Rail Bridge station and 80 centimetres above at the Moulvibazar station.
The Khowai River is 60 centimetres above its danger level at the Balla station in Habiganj.
Water levels are also approaching warning levels at the Dalia, Kaunia and Tarapur stations on the Teesta River; the Sherpur station on the Kushiyara River; the Kanaighat, Chhatak and Sunamganj stations on the Surma River; the Kolmakanda station on the Someshwari River; and the Companiganj station on the Little Feni River.
The FFWC said that of the country’s 127 river monitoring stations, water levels are rising at 79 stations, falling at 43 and remaining unchanged at five.
Over the past 24 hours, 109 millimetres of rainfall was recorded at Cherrapunji in India’s Meghalaya state, while Chattogram recorded the country’s highest rainfall at 203 millimetres.
FFWC officials said rainfall both upstream and within Bangladesh over the next few days will play a crucial role in determining river levels and the overall flood situation.