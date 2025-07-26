Rain likely across country

Bangladesh Meteorological Department has predicted rain or thundershowers with temporary gusty wind over the country in the next 24 hours, commencing from 9:00 am today, Saturday.

"Light to moderate rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at most places over Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and at many places over Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions," said a Met office bulletin issued this morning.