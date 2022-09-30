Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida

'Horrifying'
Tom Johnson, 54, of Fort Myers had a front row seat to the destruction from his apartment on the second floor of a two-story harbourside building.
"I was scared because I've never been through that," Johnson told AFP. "It was just the most horrifying sounds with debris flying everywhere, doors flying off."
His home was undamaged but one of his neighbors, Janelle Thil, 42, was not so lucky and had to ask other residents for help after her ground floor apartment began to flood.
"They got my dogs and then I jumped out of the window and swam," Thil said.
When Thil returned to her apartment after the storm passed, she said she opened the door and "had to wait about five minutes for all the floodwaters to come out."
"I loved my home," she said. "But I'm alive and that's what matters."
According to DeSantis, the area was also dealing with a water main break, which officials were "working to trouble shoot."
A US Coast Guard official said helicopter crews were plucking people from the rooftops of homes inundated by floodwaters.
Nine migrants had been rescued from a boat that sank during the hurricane on Wednesday, leaving 18 missing, the Coast Guard said. Among them were four Cubans who swam to shore in the Florida Keys.
Ian regaining strength
Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm overnight but the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said it regained Category 1 hurricane strength on Thursday afternoon and issued a hurricane warning for the entire coast of South Carolina and part of North Carolina.
Biden declared a "major disaster" in Florida, a move that frees up federal funding for storm relief.
"We're continuing to take swift action to help the families of Florida," he tweeted. "I want the people of Florida to know that we will be here at every step of the way."
Much of Florida's southwest coast was plunged into darkness after the storm wiped out power.
Tracking website poweroutage.us said 2.3 million homes and businesses remained without electricity in the so-called Sunshine State late Thursday.
Two barrier islands near Fort Myers, Pine Island and Sanibel Island, popular with vacationers, were essentially cut off when the storm damaged causeways to the mainland.
Sanibel Island got "hit with really biblical storm surge," DeSantis said, and rescuers were using boats and helicopters to evacuate residents who rode out the storm.
Mandatory evacuation orders had been issued in many areas of Florida ahead of Ian, with several dozen shelters set up.
Airports stopped all commercial flights, and cruise ship companies delayed or canceled voyages.
Before pummeling Florida, Ian plunged all of Cuba into darkness Tuesday after downing the island's power network.
At least two people died in Pinar del Rio province, state media in the country of more than 11 million reported.
Human activity has caused life-threatening climate change resulting in more severe weather events across the globe.