Park protection critical for biodiversity conservation: Research

Researchers discovered that strengthening protection for areas already protected by law or by local communities is just as important for biodiversity conservation as creating new protected areas.

The study was published in the journal, ‘Science Advances’.

According to the study, roughly 70 per cent of the roughly 5000 species examined have no apparent representation in protected areas, occur in protected areas that have been downgraded, downsized, or removed from protection or are especially vulnerable to extinction due to future land-use change.