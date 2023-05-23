Indonesia's Merapi volcano erupts, spewing 'avalanche' of lava

Dozens of small tremors related to Merapi's eruption were recorded on Tuesday, according to the Centre for Research and Development of Geological Disaster Technology (BPPTKG), a government agency that monitors the volcano.

"Merapi's activity slightly increased over the last few days... but these kinds of increases often occur in Merapi," said BPPTKG head Agus Budi Santoso.

Clear weather meant people could easily see the eruption pouring from the volcano, he said.