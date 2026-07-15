Another low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay; will rain return?
Yesterday morning was clear and bright, but the sky over the capital is overcast this Wednesday morning.
According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal later today.
There is a chance of rain in Dhaka today, with the likelihood of heavier showers increasing in the afternoon.
Meteorologists say that once the low-pressure area develops, another spell of rain could begin from Thursday, although it is unlikely to be as intense as last week’s.
BMD meteorologist Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo at around 8:00 am today that a low-pressure area could develop over the sea as early as this morning, possibly around 10:00 am.
Does the formation of a low-pressure area mean continuous rainfall? Responding to the question, Omar Faruk said it takes some time for rainfall to develop after a low-pressure system forms.
Based on that, rain may begin tomorrow or the following day. However, the rainfall is not expected to be heavy, and conditions similar to last week’s are considered unlikely.
Rain began falling across different parts of the country on 5 July. The main cause was a depression over the sea, combined with an active monsoon. The rainfall started mainly in the southeastern Chattogram region, where heavy rain was recorded. The wet weather later spread across the country, including Sylhet.
According to BMD data, between 5 July and 12 July, the country received 79 per cent of its total rainfall for the month. The sky over Dhaka has remained cloudy since this morning. Omar Faruk said light rain is possible during the morning hours, while relatively heavier showers are more likely in the afternoon, though heavy rainfall is not expected.
If another round of rain develops, it is likely to begin in the southern parts of the country before spreading to other regions. However, this spell is not expected to last for an extended period.
The BMD’s weather forecast, issued at 7:00 am for the following six hours for Dhaka and surrounding areas, also indicates a possibility of rain.
Meanwhile, with rainfall decreasing, temperatures across the country rose by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius yesterday, making conditions noticeably hotter. The temperature in Dhaka exceeded 34°C yesterday, compared with 29°C the previous day.
Today’s forecast, however, says temperatures are not expected to rise further.