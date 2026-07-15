Another low-pressure area likely to form over the Bay; will rain return?

Yesterday morning was clear and bright, but the sky over the capital is overcast this Wednesday morning.

According to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal later today.

There is a chance of rain in Dhaka today, with the likelihood of heavier showers increasing in the afternoon.

Meteorologists say that once the low-pressure area develops, another spell of rain could begin from Thursday, although it is unlikely to be as intense as last week’s.

BMD meteorologist Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo at around 8:00 am today that a low-pressure area could develop over the sea as early as this morning, possibly around 10:00 am.