Earthquake jolts parts of Bangladesh including Dhaka
An earthquake was felt in various parts of the country, including the capital city, on Tuesday morning. The Meteorological Department confirmed the information.
Rubayet Kabir, in charge of the Earthquake Observation and Research Centre at the meteorological department, told Prothom Alo that the tremor was recorded at 6:40 am. However, there were no immediate reports of damage.
He stated that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.1 on the Richter scale, classifying it as moderate. The epicentre was located in the Bay of Bengal, near West Bengal and Odisha in India.
As a result, the coastal districts of Bangladesh experienced the tremor more significantly. The earthquake’s origin was approximately 501 kilometres from Bangladesh.
While the tremor was felt only mildly in Bangladesh, it had a greater impact in the coastal areas of West Bengal and Odisha, India.