383 people grab 329 acre forestland in Kuakata

Forest department land is being grabbed indiscriminately in Kuakata, the country’s the tourism hub of Patuakhali. The land grabbers are destroying forests and building houses. Some 329.6 acres of land have already been forcefully occupied. The forest department has prepared a list identifying 383 land grabbers.

Kuakata is a resort area of natural beauty. It’s the world’s lone sea beach where tourists can view both sunrise and sunset. A large forest lies next to the sea beach, replete with coconut trees and tamarind groves. The e mangrove forest too draws tourists. But forest areas are in decline as land grabbers take control, chopping down the trees and constructing buildings.

Patuakhali deputy commissioner Md Motiul Islam Chowdhury said the district administration has continued the eviction drive against the land grabbers. Drives will be conducted in Kuakata too as proposed by the forest department.

Sources in Patuakhali’s forest department said the Kuakata forest is located on 4,284.93 acres of land including 1,818.93 acres in the Latachapli mouza and 2,466 acres in the Gangamati mouza. The government declared the Kuakata forest area a national park in 2005. Every year the forest department creates gardens near the natural forest to make Kuakata more attractive to tourists. But land grabbers have snatched 329.6 acres, destroying the gardens including 213.15 acres in Latachapli mouza and 116.45 acres in Gangamati mouza.