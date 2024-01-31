Pollution persists due to lack of political will: Syeda Rizwana Hasan

Syeda Rizwana Hasan, the chief executive of the Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) and a lawyer of Bangladesh Supreme Court, has said the proliferation of plastic and polyethene use and pollution remains unchecked due to lack of a political will.

In her keynote speech during a discussion on ‘Plastic and Environment’ at the BRAC Centre in Dhaka on Wednesday, she also emphasised that plastic is not a cheap product; while it may appear inexpensive, its detrimental long-term effects are enormous.

The programme 'Sustainability Shorts' was launched with the discussion, as an endeavour to amplify messages around sustainability and cascade best practices among communities, according to a press release.