Swimming Tiger in the Beri Canal

A light drizzle was falling. Earlier in the morning, the sun had shone brightly. At this time of year, the rain-washed greenery makes the Sundarbans appear even more enchanting.

Amid the vast stretches of forest, the branches of gewa and passur trees, covered with crimson-red and yellow leaves, paint the mangrove forest in vibrant colours.

Rows of upward-reaching nipa palms (golpata) sway together along the canal banks, creating a gentle rhythmic melody in the breeze.

Deep within the dense stands of sundari trees, groups of wild animals roam freely. During this season, the Sundarbans seems to awaken from its slumber.