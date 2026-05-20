Swimming Tiger in the Beri Canal
A light drizzle was falling. Earlier in the morning, the sun had shone brightly. At this time of year, the rain-washed greenery makes the Sundarbans appear even more enchanting.
Amid the vast stretches of forest, the branches of gewa and passur trees, covered with crimson-red and yellow leaves, paint the mangrove forest in vibrant colours.
Rows of upward-reaching nipa palms (golpata) sway together along the canal banks, creating a gentle rhythmic melody in the breeze.
Deep within the dense stands of sundari trees, groups of wild animals roam freely. During this season, the Sundarbans seems to awaken from its slumber.
On 5 May, I travelled to the Sundarbans to participate in a wildlife survey conducted by the International Union for Conservation of Nature with funding from the French Government.
On the first day, after completing survey work in the Harbaria forest area, we reached the Tambulbunia Forest Camp in the afternoon. Around the camp, we set traps in different types of habitats to assess the presence of small mammals.
By the time we had measured and recorded the animals caught in the traps the following morning, it was nearly 10:00 am. Afterwards, wild ducks, began its journey along the Beri Canal.
Gradually, dark clouds gathered overhead, and soon a fine drizzle began to fall.
We were travelling along the Beri Canal on the morning tide after departing from the Tambulbunia Forest Office.
Seated in the lounge on the upper deck of the vessel, we were engaged in light conversations about various research topics. About an hour had passed since our departure from the Tambulbunia Forest Camp.
Jenarul Dhali, a honey collector from Kalabagi in Khulna, sat on the front deck with a gamcha wrapped around his neck, chewing betel leaf. Several local researchers were also nearby. Suddenly, Jenarul Dhali shouted, “There, a tiger, a tiger; there goes the tiger!” At once, we rushed out of the room in alarm and excitement.
At around 11:45 am, we had crossed nearly half of the Beri Canal. The canal contains several bends and is quite narrow, so the vessel had to move slowly.
The light rain made the surrounding environment particularly enjoyable. The dense forest on both sides and the rows of nipa palms lining the canal banks made every moment even more delightful.
It was at that very moment that the appearance of the tiger caught us completely off guard.
My camera was close at hand. I hurried out of the room and raised the camera to my eye, looking through the viewfinder, only to see darkness.
I could not see the tiger at all. In my haste, I had forgotten to remove the lens cap from the camera. After all, it was a tiger.
The sudden appearance of such an animal creates a powerful emotional jolt in the human mind. In moments like these, remaining calm becomes difficult. The same happened to us. Such moments are exceedingly rare in the Sundarbans.
When a tiger appears in the Sundarbans, people usually get a good opportunity to photograph it. If a tiger is spotted along the banks of rivers or canals, it generally shows little immediate reaction at first.
However, when people move closer or disturb it, the tiger gradually retreats deeper into the forest. A somewhat different situation arises when a tiger swims across a river or canal.
At such times, the animal usually swims swiftly and disappears quickly into the depths of the forest. Occasionally, after reaching the bank, the tiger pauses and looks back, allowing a brief moment for observation.
By the time we rushed out onto the front deck of the vessel after hearing Jenarul’s shout, the tiger had already crossed nearly two-thirds of the canal.
About 300 metres ahead of our vessel, it was swimming from the left bank of the canal towards the right. Only its head remained above the water, while the rest of its body stayed submerged.
At times, faint dark stripes became visible. Every few moments, the tiger glanced towards us while continuing forward at remarkable speed.
Within half a minute, it disappeared into the dense rows of nipa palms and vanished deep into the forest.
The moment felt dreamlike. In the excitement of trying to photograph the tiger, we barely had the chance to observe it properly.
The tigers of the Sundarbans are highly skilled swimmers. They cross both small and large rivers and canals with ease. The Beri Canal is comparatively narrow, averaging around 50 to 60 metres in width.
Tigers in the Sundarbans regularly cross such waterways. In searching for prey and patrolling their territories, the tigers of the Sundarbans must become proficient swimmers.
Alongside teaching cubs the techniques of hunting, the harsh environment of mudflats, mangrove roots and the tidal rivers and canals of the Sundarbans naturally shapes them into exceptionally capable swimmers.
* MA Aziz, Professor, Department of Zoology, Jahangirnagar University