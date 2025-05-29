Weather
Depression in Bay likely to intensify, forecast of rain for whole day
The well-marked low over Northeast Bay and adjoining areas has intensified into a depression over the same area on Thursday morning, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special weather bulletin.
Coming under the effect of the depression, it has been raining in various parts of the country including the capital city, Dhaka, since morning.
According to the BMD, the depression is likely to intensify further and move northwards. Under its influence, gusty or squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and the adjoining areas.
The rain may persist at different parts of the country for the whole day today, another weather bulletin of the BMD said.
The meteorologists, however, dismissed any possibility of a storm from the depression.
Speaking to Prothom Alo around 8:00 am today, BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruque said it also may rain tomorrow, Friday, due to the influence of the depression. The rain may dissipate from Saturday, especially in Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions.
Heatwaves swept over various parts of the country from the beginning of May, along with the record temperature of the season.
However, it started raining intermittently from the middle of the month which intensified at the last week of the month.
The meteorological department warned of heavy to very heavy rain in some places of Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal and Sylhet.
The weather bulletin also warned of mudslides in the hilly areas of Chattogram, Rangamati, Bandarban and Cox’s Bazar.