Major oil leak in southern English port

Poole Harbour Commissioners (PHC) said the leak had occurred on a pipeline operated by French-British company Perenco.
In a press release, Perenco UK described the leak as "limited", and said it was "working closely with the relevant authorities and a clean-up operation is under way".
"A full investigation will be launched to determine what happened at Poole Harbour," said Franck Dy, managing director of Perenco UK.
"The situation is under control," he added.
Wytch Farm, which has been in operation since 1979, is one of the largest onshore oil fields in Europe.