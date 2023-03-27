Major oil leak in southern English port

A major oil leak took place on Sunday in Poole Harbour, a port in the south of England, local authorities said Sunday.

"A major incident has been declared due to an oil leak from the Wytch Farm oil field," Philip Broadhead, council leader for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole said on Twitter.

"We have today been advised by the operators that there has been a leak from the facility. Whilst this has been contained, we are told that oil has escaped into the water and surrounding area."