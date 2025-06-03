Coral-rich Greek archipelago hopes to gain from trawler ban

As a reddish dawn broke over the tiny, coral-rich Greek archipelago of Fournoi, Manolis Mytikas’s wooden fishing boat slowly glided home, his nets almost empty.

The modest catch nevertheless quickly drew several islanders in search of fresh fish, a rarity in past years in this island chain in the northeastern Aegean Sea, which has fewer than 1,500 inhabitants in total.

“Today, there were two of us heading out to sea, and we caught some fish by chance,” said the 76-year-old fisherman, his skin deeply tanned by the Mediterranean sun.

“Yesterday, we earned 30 euros ($34). The day before yesterday, not a penny. Sometimes, we don’t even have enough to eat,” he told AFP.

But things could be looking up for this small corner of the Aegean Sea.

Last month, the Greek government banned bottom trawling in the waters around the archipelago, to protect a recent discovery of exceptionally rich coral reefs.