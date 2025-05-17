Rain with thunderstorms likely in Dhaka today

Dhaka and its surrounding areas are likely to experience partly cloudy to overcast conditions throughout the day on Saturday, according to the latest forecast from the Meteorological Department.

Light rain and thunderstorms are likely during the day. Temperatures are expected to fall slightly compared to recent days.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said this in its weather forecast for Dhaka and adjacent areas for six hours from 7:00am today.

The Met office said in its bulletin that winds may blow from the south or south-west at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour. The temperature was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, with a relative humidity of 77 percent at 6:00am. Yesterday’s maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees Celsius, while today’s minimum temperature has been recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius.