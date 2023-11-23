EU lawmakers reject proposal to halve pesticide use

EU lawmakers on Wednesday rejected a proposal to cut pesticide use by half by the end of the decade, dealing a blow to the bloc's push towards more environmentally-friendly farming.

The full European Parliament shot down, in a 299-to-207 vote, a recommendation endorsed by its environment committee based on a text put forward by the European Commission in 2022.

The proposal called for a 50 per cent reduction in chemical pesticides by 2030 and a total ban in "sensitive areas" such as parks.

A French MEP with the leftwing Greens grouping, Marie Toussaint, said on social media that "the right and the extreme right torpedoed adoption of the pesticide regulation".