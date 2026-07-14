Coordinated action needed to ensure effective solid waste management: Speakers

A national seminar titled “Integrated Approach for Effective Solid Waste Management” was held on Monday, at the Department of Environment auditorium in Agargaon, Dhaka, to mark World Environment Day 2026.

The seminar emphasised the need for coordinated action to ensure effective solid waste management, says a press release.

With the support of Embassy of Switzerland in Bangladesh, the seminar was jointly organised by the Department of Environment and the WaterAid Bangladesh–Swisscontact Bangladesh consortium.

Mohammad Navid Safiullah, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, attended the event as Chief Guest.

The seminar was chaired by Md Ziaul Haque, Additional Director General, Department of Environment.

The welcome remarks were delivered by Partha Hefaz Shaikh, Director – Programmes and Policy Advocacy, WaterAid Bangladesh.