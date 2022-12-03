Guyana sells USD 750 mn of carbon credit to US oil firm Hess

Hess is one of three partners, along with the China National Offshore Oil Corporation and ExxonMobil, operating in the huge Stabroek oil field off the coast of Guyana.
Guyana, with 800,000 inhabitants, is already the country with the most reserves per capita in the world -- over 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent -- ahead even of Brunei, Kuwait or the United Arab Emirates.
Under the deal, Hess is to pay the USD 750 million within the next 18 months.
Ali pointed out that Guyana has 18 million hectares -- or 89 per cent of the country's forest -- still intact and that it is storing 19.5 gigatonnes of carbon, worth an estimated USD 40-50 billion a year.
Guyana also boasts the second highest percentage of forest cover on earth.
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo predicted that with the sale of carbon credits, "the market will move."
"We are hoping for prices to rise in the voluntary market, as prices were at abysmal lows, and this major deal will resonate globally and cause major change," he said.
He added that USD 112 million of the money from the Hess Corporation purchase of carbon credits would go to indigenous communities.
"We made a commitment that 15 per cent of all of the proceeds from any sale of forest carbon will go to Amerindian communities," he said.