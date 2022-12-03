Guyana sells USD 750 mn of carbon credit to US oil firm Hess

Guyana has sold USD 750 million worth of carbon credits to the US oil group Hess, which drills off the coast of the small South American country that is 89 per cent virgin forest.

President Irfaan Ali said the deal was "historic for corporations, voluntary markets, industries, countries and for forested countries," as he signed the agreement with Hess at the presidential residence in Georgetown.

Hess CEO John Hess said the accord "would serve to protect the country's vast forests, one of the largest carbon sinks in the world, and provide capital to improve the lives of Guyana's citizens through investments made by the government as part of its low carbon development strategy."