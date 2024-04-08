Nor'wester, rainfall likely in parts of the country

Nor'wester and rainfall may hit the parts of the country on Monday, dropping the temperature, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

Rainfall and gusty winds swept over the parts of the country on Sunday, dropping the temperature by 4 degrees Celsius in a gap of 24 hours.

The met office said the temperature is likely to fall again on Monday before starting to rise on Tuesday. However, no heat wave is likely before 13 or 14 April.