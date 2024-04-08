Nor'wester, rainfall likely in parts of the country
Nor'wester and rainfall may hit the parts of the country on Monday, dropping the temperature, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department.
Rainfall and gusty winds swept over the parts of the country on Sunday, dropping the temperature by 4 degrees Celsius in a gap of 24 hours.
The met office said the temperature is likely to fall again on Monday before starting to rise on Tuesday. However, no heat wave is likely before 13 or 14 April.
The sky was cloudy across the country except for the parts of Chattogram and Rangpur divisions since Sunday morning. Intermittent rainfalls also occurred in various places.
A maximum of 36.7 degrees Celsius was recorded in Rajshahi on Monday while the temperature reached this year’s record high of 40.2 degrees Celsius in Cuadanga on Sunday.
Met office recorded rainfall from 19 out of 44 stations across the country. A maximum of 29 millilitres of rainfall was recorded in Satkhira on Monday.
BMD meteorologist Md Omar Faruk told Prothom Alo rainfall occurred almost everywhere in the country except the northern parts. More rainfall is likely to occur in southern and central regions today, and temperatures may fall.
Meanwhile, mild to moderate heat waves started sweeping over various places of the country since the beginning of April. Added to this was load shedding, causing miseries in people’s daily lives.
Several heat weaves, as well as more nor’westers are likely to hit the country this month, according to the met office.