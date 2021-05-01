6.8-magnitude quake rattles northeast Japan, no tsunami risk

A 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan's northeastern coast on Saturday, authorities said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

At least three people were injured by Saturday's jolt, which produced strong shaking along parts of the eastern coast and was also felt in Tokyo.

There were no immediate reports of major damage, local media said.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said the mid-morning quake hit at a depth of 47 kilometres (29 miles) in the Pacific, off Ishinomaki in Miyagi prefecture -- near the epicentre of a huge 2011 quake which triggered a towering tsunami, killing more than 18,000 people.