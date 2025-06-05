World Environment Day being observed with call to beat plastic pollution
The World Environment Day is being observed around the world on Thursday with a call to raise global awareness about the damaging effects of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife and human health.
In Bangladesh, the day’s programmes will formally be observed on 25 June due to Eid-ul-Azha holiday.
The theme of this year's day is “Beat Plastic Pollution.”
The campaign seeks to raise global awareness about the damaging effects of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.
Different organisations are observing the day with elaborate programmes.
The World Environment Day is the United Nations' principal vehicle for encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment.
First celebrated in 1973, it has now become a widely recognised day celebrated in more than 100 countries around the globe.
The day is celebrated every year on 5 June throughout the world with different themes to create awareness about the importance of protecting planet Earth and Mother Nature.