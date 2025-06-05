World Environment Day being observed with call to beat plastic pollution

The World Environment Day is being observed around the world on Thursday with a call to raise global awareness about the damaging effects of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife and human health.

In Bangladesh, the day’s programmes will formally be observed on 25 June due to Eid-ul-Azha holiday.

The theme of this year's day is “Beat Plastic Pollution.”

The campaign seeks to raise global awareness about the damaging effects of plastic waste on ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

Different organisations are observing the day with elaborate programmes.