BRAC enterprises inaugurates Greenpak factory: A milestone in sustainable packaging

BRAC Enterprises has inaugurated its Greenpak factory in the Tongi Industrial Area of Gazipur, marking a significant step towards advancing environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions in Bangladesh. The facility has the capacity to produce 300–350 metric tonnes of eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging annually. Unlike conventional plastic, the biodegradable products manufactured at the factory naturally decompose within six months.

The Greenpak factory was formally inaugurated on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, by Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises.

Speaking at the inauguration, Tamara Hasan Abed said, "At BRAC Enterprises, we believe business is not only a driver of economic growth but also a powerful force for positive social and environmental change.