BRAC enterprises inaugurates Greenpak factory: A milestone in sustainable packaging
BRAC Enterprises has inaugurated its Greenpak factory in the Tongi Industrial Area of Gazipur, marking a significant step towards advancing environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging solutions in Bangladesh. The facility has the capacity to produce 300–350 metric tonnes of eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging annually. Unlike conventional plastic, the biodegradable products manufactured at the factory naturally decompose within six months.
The Greenpak factory was formally inaugurated on Tuesday, 7 July 2026, by Tamara Hasan Abed, Managing Director of BRAC Enterprises.
Speaking at the inauguration, Tamara Hasan Abed said, "At BRAC Enterprises, we believe business is not only a driver of economic growth but also a powerful force for positive social and environmental change.
Greenpak is a tangible reflection of that commitment. Through environmentally friendly and biodegradable packaging solutions, we aim to reduce plastic pollution and contribute to building a more sustainable future."
She added, "Greenpak is more than a manufacturing facility; it is a symbol of BRAC''s long-term commitment to innovation, responsible business and environmental stewardship. We believe this initiative will play an important role in reducing plastic pollution and building a cleaner, greener and more sustainable Bangladesh."
Also present at the inauguration were Sabbir Ahmed, Chief Financial Officer of BRAC, and Mohammad Anisur Rahman, Senior Director of BRAC Enterprises, among others.
During the event, it was said that the Greenpak factory is currently producing between 12 and 15 metric tonnes of eco-friendly packaging each month. Once operating at full capacity, the facility will be able to produce 300–350 metric tonnes annually. This production capacity will replace an equivalent volume of conventional plastic packaging each year, significantly reducing the amount of plastic waste entering the environment.
The event also highlighted the growing global challenge of plastic pollution. More than 400 million metric tonnes of plastic are produced worldwide each year, around 40 per cent of which is used for packaging. While conventional plastic can take between 200 and 500 years to decompose, Greenpak''s biodegradable products naturally break down within just six months, making them an effective and sustainable alternative to conventional plastic packaging.