Bangladesh shines on global stage as Friendship wins prestigious Earthshot Prize 2025
His Royal Highness Prince William of the United Kingdom founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020
Friendship won the award in the “Fix Our Climate” category for its integrated development model.
The prize money is worth 1 million pounds.
It has been designed with the understanding that all 17 of the Sustainable Development Goals must be addressed to bring a substantive, holistic impact and foster long-term change.
This model ensures that every aspect of development is addressed, each supporting other so that there is an overall improvement in the quality of life and livelihood opportunities, giving them dignity and hope.
HRH Prince William said, “When I founded the Earthshot Prize in 2020, we had a ten-year goal to make this the decade in which we transformed the world for the better. We set out to tackle environmental issues head on and make real lasting changes that would protect life on Earth. It was a mission driven by the kind of extraordinary optimism we felt here tonight from these innovators.”
“Their work is the proof that progress is possible. Their stories are the inspiration that gives us courage, and there’s a great deal we can learn from their determination and their vision for scale, as well as their unyielding belief that we can create a better world. It’s no exaggeration to say that they are the world’s true action heroes,” he added.
Accepting the award on behalf of Friendship, Runa Khan, founder of the organisation, said, “It is an immense honour for us to be the first from Bangladesh to receive the Earthshot Prize. This recognition celebrates the resilience and innovation of Bangladesh’s marginalised communities. Our achievement belongs to everyone, especially the people we work with and for. This award strengthens our commitment and responsibility to continue our mission with even greater passion.”
A standout initiative is Friendship’s Mangrove Afforestation Project. These ecosystems are one of the most powerful natural defences, and Friendship’s afforestation model is both proven and scalable. Thus far over 650,000 mangrove trees were planted across more than 200 hectares, along with 62 kilometres of embankments.
These mangrove forests safeguard more than 125,000 people from cyclones and storm surges while supporting livelihoods for nearly 3,000 households through community-managed ecosystems. The project also strengthens the blue carbon ecosystem, acting as a major carbon sink and contributing to a sustainable blue economy. By 2030, Friendship expects to scale it up to 1,500 hectares, in alignment with Bangladesh’s National Adaptation Plan (2023–2050) and Forestry Master Plan (2017–2036).
Friendship has previously won the Royal Institute of British Architects Award in 2021 for the climate-resilient design of Friendship Hospital Shyamnagar and the Aga Khan Award for Architecture in 2016 for the innovative environment-friendly design of Friendship Centre in Gaibandha.