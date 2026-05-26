Earthquake felt in Dhaka and other areas, epicentre inside Bangladesh

Although today’s earthquake was mild, many people in the capital felt it. A woman from Crescent Road in Dhaka informed Prothom Alo about the tremor. She said she realised there had been an earthquake after suddenly feeling slightly dizzy and receiving an alert on her mobile phone.

Experts say Bangladesh is at risk of earthquakes. The country lies at the junction of three earthquake-prone tectonic plates. Experts therefore consider occasional earthquakes in Bangladesh to be normal.

However, a matter of concern is that the tendency for earthquakes to originate within the country has recently increased. In particular, earthquake activity has risen in the south-western region, which is generally considered a low-risk zone for earthquakes.