Heatwave-hit Europe must adapt healthcare: WHO

The heatwave gripping Europe is putting people's health at risk, and the continent's leaders must invest in making their health services more climate-resilient, the WHO chief said Wednesday.

Temperatures climbed across Europe again as the record-breaking heatwave left tens of thousands of people without power on a continent ill-equipped to handle searing heat.

"Europe's heatwave is closing schools and putting people's health at risk," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization.

"The data are clear: temperatures across Europe are rising at roughly twice the global average rate, increasing the likelihood and severity of extreme heat in the future," he said on X.