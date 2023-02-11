11 stranded pilot whales saved in Sri Lanka

"They had to be taken into the deeper seas to drop them there so that they would not come back to the shore. The navy took them in their boats and dropped them."
Pilot whales -- which can grow up to six metres (20 feet) long and weigh a tonne -- are highly social.
The causes of mass strandings remain unknown despite scientists studying the phenomenon for decades.
In November 2020, Sri Lankan rescuers managed to save 120 pilot whales in a gruelling overnight effort that also involved the country's navy.
Three pilot whales and one dolphin died of injuries following the mass beaching on the country's western coast at Panadura, south of the capital Colombo.